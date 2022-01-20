UrduPoint.com

Rasheed Condemns Lahore Bomb Attack, Expresses Sorrow Over Loss Of Lives

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 20, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Rasheed condemns Lahore bomb attack, expresses sorrow over loss of lives

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday condemned Lahore bomb attack in which two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday condemned Lahore bomb attack in which two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said terrorists wanted to create panic in crowded areas like Anarkali in Lahore.

He said recently a defunct organization had claimed the responsibility of attack on a police party that had killed a constable.

Interior Minister said ceasefire with TTP has ended and we should hold talks only with those accepting and respecting the Constitution of Pakistan.

To a question about inquiry of bomb attacks, he said that provincial government has directed to investigate the matter. In reply to another question about high alert, he said we have already given alert in five big cities of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Police Interior Minister Alert TV Government

Recent Stories

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

PSL 2022: Atif Aslam, Aima Baig to perform live

44 minutes ago
 Deliveroo sales soar despite easing Covid curbs

Deliveroo sales soar despite easing Covid curbs

4 minutes ago
 Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

Citizens' physical, economic security: Moeed

55 minutes ago
 PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers ..

PM directs to empower party by mobilizing workers at local level

1 hour ago
 Iranian President Says Tehran's Nuclear Activities ..

Iranian President Says Tehran's Nuclear Activities Legal, Under IAEA's Control

4 minutes ago
 New Draft of US Sanctions Seeks to Cut Funding for ..

New Draft of US Sanctions Seeks to Cut Funding for Cyber Dialogue With Russia - ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.