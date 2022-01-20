Rasheed condemns Lahore bomb attack, expresses sorrow over loss of lives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday condemned Lahore bomb attack in which two persons were killed and several others sustained injuries.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said terrorists wanted to create panic in crowded areas like Anarkali in Lahore.

He said recently a defunct organization had claimed the responsibility of attack on a police party that had killed a constable.

Interior Minister said ceasefire with TTP has ended and we should hold talks only with those accepting and respecting the Constitution of Pakistan.

To a question about inquiry of bomb attacks, he said that provincial government has directed to investigate the matter. In reply to another question about high alert, he said we have already given alert in five big cities of Pakistan.