Rasheed Condoles Journalist's Death

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 06:10 PM

Rasheed condoles journalist's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Tariq Malik.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said late Tariq Malik was a talented and responsible reporter.

More Stories From Pakistan

