(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of senior journalist Tariq Malik.

In a condolence message, the minister prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

He said late Tariq Malik was a talented and responsible reporter.