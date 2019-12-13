UrduPoint.com
Rasheed Expresses Hope To Bring Down Railways Deficit

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 12:52 PM

Rasheed expresses hope to bring down Railways deficit

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday said that deficit of Pakistan Railways(PR) would be overcome during the next three years

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Friday said that deficit of Pakistan Railways(PR) would be overcome during the next three years.

Talking to media here at Rawalpindi Railway station, the Minister said that Pakistan's economy was heading towards right direction and expressed hope that inflation rate would come down during the next three months as the multilateral donors have placed more confidence on PTI government.

He said that a new train will be started from Sargodha division today (Friday) while it was decided to launch a new train from Raiwand.

The Minister said that presently PR was running 136 passengers and freight trains while to solve the problems of employees from grade 1 to 16 of PR he will talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan for the provision of more facilities to them.

Rasheed said that all country was in the state of sorrow over the clash of doctors and lawyers in Lahore ( Wednesday).

He said that Muslims of India were looking towards the Muslims Ummah and Pakistan will fight the case of Indian Muslims at all forums.

He said a new free trade policy was being introduced and expressed hope that the country's economy would soon be on track under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he declared the bail of former President Asif Ali Zardari on medical grounds a good step of the Judiciary, adding the political career of Bilawal Bhutto's linked with to return the nation's 'looted wealth' through a plea bargain with NAB.

Rasheed said that the completion of ML-1 project was mission of his life and China being a trustworthy friend of Pakistan was cooperating for it.

He said a system was being evolved to increase the revenue of Pakistan Railways from their own resources.

Rasheed said that those demanding early elections should be ashamed of their demand.

