Rasheed for skill development, financial discipline to bring prosperity for Baluchistan people

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance and Revenue Amjad Rasheed on Friday stressed the need to promote a skill development program and maintain financial discipline in various institutions to bring prosperity to the people of the Balochistan region

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Provincial Minister for Finance and Revenue Amjad Rasheed on Friday stressed the need to promote a skill development program and maintain financial discipline in various institutions to bring prosperity to the people of the Balochistan region.

Talking to ptv, he said that Baluchistan is rich in natural and mineral resources. He said there is an urgent requirement to extend the skill development program for the young generation living in the remote part of the province.

A vast area of the province could be irrigated through proper planning and systems, he said. He informed that Makran Division would benefit after the completion of the Mirani Dam.

Commenting on the Caretaker PM’s recent visit to Quetta, he said the premier had discussed development projects to facilitate people in the area. In reply to a question about less focused sectors of the provincial parts, he said we should pay attention to agriculture, livestock, mineral, and natural resources for achieving a high growth rate for this part of the region.

To another question about the skilled labor force, he said that young people must be imparted skill training equipped with information technology so that they could fulfill the requirements of Gulf, Korean, and middle Eastern countries. He said Pakistan can earn foreign exchange after sending skilled workers abroad.