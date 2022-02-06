Rasheed Grieves Over Demise Of Lata Mangeshkar
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2022 | 10:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.
He said an invaluable voice of sub-continent who has been ruling the music world for decades, passed away today, said a statement issued here.
He said Lata Mangeshkar would continue to live with the music lovers through her melodious songs forever.