Rasheed grieves over demise of Lata Mangeshkar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday expressed grief over the demise of Lata Mangeshkar.

He said an invaluable voice of sub-continent who has been ruling the music world for decades, passed away today, said a statement issued here.

He said Lata Mangeshkar would continue to live with the music lovers through her melodious songs forever.