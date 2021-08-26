(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Wednesday lauded the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the key achievements of his government during past three years in light of stable economy, launching development and welfare projects

Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), he said despite of COVID-19 challenges, the country was achieving economic milestone under the visionary leadership of the prime minister, who put the country on path of right directions.

The minister said the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much better as compared to the previous governments of both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the national economy was strengthened and stabled due to the incumbent government's prudent policies while the current account deficit had been reduced to a great extent.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said PM Imran Khan had told that the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was excellent in recovering the huge looted amount from corrupt and plunderers.