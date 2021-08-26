UrduPoint.com

Rasheed Lauds PM's Address In Highlighting Key Achievements Of Govt

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:24 PM

Rasheed lauds PM's address in highlighting key achievements of govt

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday lauded the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the key achievements of his government during past three years in light of stable economy, launching development and welfare projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday lauded the address of Prime Minister Imran Khan in highlighting the key achievements of his government during past three years in light of stable economy, launching development and welfare projects.

Talking to Pakistan Television (ptv), he said despite of COVID-19 challenges, the country was achieving economic milestone under the visionary leadership of the prime minister, who put the country on path of right direction.

The minister said the performance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was much better as compared to the previous governments of both Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

He said the national economy was strengthened and stabled due to the incumbent government's prudent policies while the current account deficit had been reduced to a great extent.

Replying to a question, Sheikh Rasheed said Prime Minister Imran Khan had told that the performance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was excellent in recovering the huge looted amount from corrupt and plunderers.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Muslim From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PTV

Recent Stories

Merkel's Reputation 'Rosy' in US, Core European Na ..

Merkel's Reputation 'Rosy' in US, Core European Nations Ahead of Departure - Pol ..

4 minutes ago
 Over 30 People Hospitalized After Military Warehou ..

Over 30 People Hospitalized After Military Warehouse Explosion in Southern Kazak ..

4 minutes ago
 Senate body discusses groundwater level in Balochi ..

Senate body discusses groundwater level in Balochistan, KP

4 minutes ago
 AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in ..

AED6.2 bn of weeklong real estate transactions in Dubai

32 minutes ago
 Govt providing relief to common man through develo ..

Govt providing relief to common man through development programmes: Ali Nawaz

4 minutes ago
 UN Conducting Headcount After Kabul Bomb Attacks, ..

UN Conducting Headcount After Kabul Bomb Attacks, Unaware Personnel Sustained Ca ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.