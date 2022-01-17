Rasheed Naz ruled the hearts through versatile performance: Wajid Ali Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Former provincial minister and leader of Awami National Party (ANP) Wajid Ali Khan has said that actor Rasheed Naz had ruled over hearts of millions of fans due to his versatile performance and the vacuum created after his demise would hardly be fulfilled in near future.

The versatile tv and film actor, Rasheed Naz was passed away due to prolonged illness here on Monday.

In a condolence message, the ANP leader said Rasheed Naz had touched people's hearts due to his versatile performance in urdu, Pashto and Hindko dramas, theaters and films.

He said Rasheed Naz was considered as a prime choice of the producers and directors for success of dramas and films. Wajid Ali said the vacuum created after his death would hardly be fulfilled in near future. He prayed for eternal peace of the versatile actor and grant of patience to members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience and fortitude.