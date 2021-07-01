UrduPoint.com
Rasheed Says Civil, Military Leadership On Same Page Over National Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 second ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:20 PM

Rasheed says civil, military leadership on same page over national security

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed Thursday said the civil and military leadership were on same page over national security issues including prevailing Afghanistan situation.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government, opposition and valiant armed forces would jointly address the challenges being facing by the country.

Pakistan would not allow any country to use its soil for subversive activities against other countries, he announced.

The minister said that Pakistan wishes for good cordial relations with the United States (US) and other European countries, adding Pakistan had already enjoying good ties with China which were higher than Himalaya.

He said Pakistan intended for a stable, peaceful and sovereign Afghanistan which was essential for maintaining peace in the whole region.

More Stories From Pakistan

