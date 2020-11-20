Rasheed says opposition trying to derail democracy

Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that opposition was trying to derail democracy in order to avoid corruption and money laundering cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday said that opposition was trying to derail democracy in order to avoid corruption and money laundering cases.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had kept all looted money in foreign banks, he stated in an interview with a private television channel.

The politics of Nawaz Sharif would no longer exists, he said adding that Maryam Nawaz was also responsible in damaging the politics of her party.

He said that Nawaz Sharif was following the anti-Pakistan forces agenda and hatching conspiracy against national institutions.

Commenting on recent elections of Gilgit-Baltistan, the minister said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) was in a position to form the government in G-B.

About introducing electronic system, Sheikh Rasheed said that the opposition parties would also raise objection on such voting system.

Rejecting allegations of opposition, he said that PTI front line leaders did not participate in election campaign.

He said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had made vigorous campaign before G-B elections, but the PPP candidates could not acquire the sufficient seats from that part of the region.

He hoped that PTI would establish government in G-B, with the support of independent winning candidates.

To a question about economy, the minister said despite coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan's economic indicator was showing upward trend.