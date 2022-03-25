UrduPoint.com

Rasheed Strongly Condemns Terrorists' Infiltration Attempt In Hassan Khel

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 25, 2022 | 09:37 PM

Rasheed strongly condemns terrorists' infiltration attempt in Hassan Khel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed has strongly condemned infiltration attempt by a group of terrorists from Afghanistan into Pakistani territory in the Hassan Khel area of the North Waziristan.

The minister paid rich tribute to the security forces for foiling the infiltration attempt by the terrorists, said a statement issued here Friday.

He also saluted the sacrifices of personnel of armed forces.

He said we were proud of our armed forces for foiling such terrorist attacks.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of martyred soldiers in eternal peace and grant solace to the bereaved families.

