Rasheed takes notice of 2 deaths due to diarrhea outbreak in Lasbela

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chairman District Council Lasbela Sardar Abdul Rasheed Phurai on Wednesday took the notice of death of two people including a mother and a daughter due to diarrhea outbreak in Konano Pir area of Lasbela district.

Chairman District Council summoned to District Health Officer (DHO) Lasbela and PPHI project officers to report of the incident and issued orders to send joint teams to the affected areas.

While issuing instructions to the officers, he said uninterrupted supply of medical facilities including medicines should be ensured in the area.

He said that the basic health unit of PPHI should be activated immediately in Tehsil Bela village Konano and instructions were also issued to impose emergency and start water chlorination to prevent further human deaths in the affected areas.

Chairman Union Council Jam Yousuf Abad and Deira Haji Abdul Sattar Jamot and other regional dignitaries were also present on this occasion.

DHO Lasbela Dr. Abdul Hameed Baloch told the Chairman District Council in a briefing that doctors and medical staff and essential medicines have been provided in the diarrhea affected areas, additional teams have been put on standby.

The DHO said that steps were being taken to prevent epidemics and improve the situationOn this occasion, the Chairman District Council directed the officers of the Health Department, measures should be made effective to provide the best medical facilities and services to the people.

He said that the health department was monitoring the provision of medical facilities to the people in gastro-affected areas of Tehsil Bela.