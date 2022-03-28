UrduPoint.com

Rasheed Terms Next 72 Hours Crucial For Outcome Of No Confidence Motion

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Rasheed terms next 72 hours crucial for outcome of no confidence motion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Monday terming next 72 hours crucial said the outcome of no confidence motion against the Prime Minister would come out by March 30- 31.

Addressing a presser here, the minister said the game would start from tomorrow and everything would be crystal clear in next 72 hours. PM Imran Khan would play till last ball, he added.

He reiterated that he stood firmly with Imran Khan whether he (PM) remained in power or not. The yesterday PTI's mammoth public gathering had opened the eyes of masses and politics of Imran was not going to end, he added.

He said Imran Khan had proved his popularity amongst the masses through the mammoth gathering yesterday. The minister lauded the PM for announcing Nullah Leh project for Rawalpindi city, he added.

He said the opposition had to bring 172 members for no confidence motion against the Prime Minister on the day of voting.

Regarding the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) rally, he said the PML-N had failed to attract crowd despite passing from various cities.

Non-objection Certification (NOC) had already been issued to PML-N for holding rally on Monday, he added.

He said full security would be provided to the PML-N rally like provided to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf and Jamait-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) public gatherings. The JUI-F had no NOC for today's rally and show causes notices had already been served for violation, he added.

He said PML-N leadership was coming to address gathering of 'maulanas' and they would be guest actors. As per the directions of the Apex Court no one would be allowed to stage sit in the Federal capital, he added.

To a question, he said only bold and courageous leadership of economically weak country could devise an independent foreign policy.

Regretting the horse trading, he said the people should boycott those elected representatives who were selling their conscience. He said their act would be detrimental to the politics and democracy.

He said there was an open market for selling and buying of members and Asif Ali Zardari was involved in the business.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Business Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Democracy Noc Rawalpindi March Market Muslim From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakis ..

Mitchell Marsh set to miss white-ball leg of Pakistan tour

22 minutes ago
 PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

PPP will not take part in PDM gathering today

31 minutes ago
 Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine Detected in Bla ..

Turkish Defense Ministry Says Mine Detected in Black Sea Near Border With Bulgar ..

8 minutes ago
 Transgender shot dead, another injured in Mardan

Transgender shot dead, another injured in Mardan

8 minutes ago
 vivo Brings the Best of Camera Technology in Its V ..

Vivo Brings the Best of Camera Technology in Its V23 Series

1 hour ago
 Wheat to be procured at rate of Rs 2,200 per maund ..

Wheat to be procured at rate of Rs 2,200 per maund:Chief Minister Sardar Usman B ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>