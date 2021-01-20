UrduPoint.com
Rasheed Terms PDM's Public Gathering In Islamabad As A Flop Show

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:30 AM

Rasheed terms PDM's public gathering in Islamabad as a flop show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad Wednesday termed the Pakistan Democratic Movement jalsa in Islamabad as totally flop show to attract common people' attention.

Talking to a private news channel here, the minister said that PDM and its leadership should avoid derogatory language in their speeches as it can create chaos in the country.

Rasheed said the opposition parties were doing politics without following any strategy, policy or agenda to achieve their vested interests.

He said it is quite disappointed that despite their tall claims the opposition was unable to gather a handful of people at their jalsa (Tuesday) in Islamabad.

He said there is no room for the agitational politics by the opposition and that is why they failed to attract masses in their public meeting near the venue of Election Commission of Pakistan.

Minister said the PTI government strongly believed to follow democratic norms and that was why free hands had been given to joint opposition to hold a public meeting, adding, but the show was completely flopped.

He said use of filthy language in the jalsa have exposed growing frustration in opposition parties so they should have shown some unity amonst its ranks during the rally, adding, Mehmood Khan Achakzai should not misled the public with using derogatory languages. .

"There was no match between huge rallies held by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the past and rallies of 11-opposition parties based PDM at different places", he added.

The opposition at first should itself be united under one umbrella then should challenge the government, he further said.

The minister said that the opposition have expressed in the rally their irresponsible and pathetic attitude especially amid the Covid-19 pandemic spread and they should know pretty well that the elected governments could not be toppled through such rallies.

He said that the incumbent regime was ready to hold dialogue with the opposition on every issue except on the cases of corruption.

