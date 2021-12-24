Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday called upon the international community to act immediately against religious discrimination in India and forced India to stop violating rights of other communities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Friday called upon the international community to act immediately against religious discrimination in India and forced India to stop violating rights of other communities.

India's Hindutva policies are a great threat to regional peace and stability, he said.

Modi-led government has been taking unjustified measures against minorities' particularly Muslim population, he criticized while talking to a private news channel.

The Muslims could never accept Indian hegemony, he said, adding, Indian government should stop day dreaming.

He said that India's "nefarious designs" against minorities including Muslims will not be succeeded in future.

Modi-led government has been turning India into an extremist Hindu state, he said and adding that the current India's state affairs will lead to disintegration of India into many parts.

Criticizing Modi for not given a single seat to Muslims during elections, he said that with these steps, India will lost its credibility around the globe and will be destroyed.