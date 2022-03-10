UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on Thursday urged all the voters and supporters of Prime Minister Imran Khan to gather in front of Parliament House at D-Chowk on the day of no-confidence motion.

In a tweet, he said 'Insha'Allah' they would offer thanksgiving prayer to Allah Almighty after the victory.

