Rasheed Urges World To Halt Israelis Genocide In Gaza

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:42 PM

Rasheed urges world to halt Israelis genocide in Gaza

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday asked the international community to take measures to end the genocide in Gaza being carried out by the Israeli forces

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday asked the international community to take measures to end the genocide in Gaza being carried out by the Israeli forces.

Addressing a public meeting in connection with" Palestine Solidarity day" observed across Pakistan on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan on May 21, he lambasted Israel for its tyrannical measures, which include bombing Gaza and killing of innocent children.

The Minister lauded the role of media for highlighting the human rights violation of Palestinians and Kashmiris in Gaza and Indian held occupied Kashmir, adding "the attack on the Palestinians and Kashmiris is a violation of international law." he added.

Blaming the Israeli forces for killing defenceless Palestinians, the minister said it was up to the international community to take concrete measures to stop the bloodbath in Palestine.

He urged the Muslim Ummah to show strong solidarity for the people of the Flag of Palestinian and Kashmiris territories.

Rasheed said that our relations with China have attained a new height during the tenure of the PTI government, adding the trust and confidence enjoyed by the two nations is unprecedented.

He informed that work on Nullah Leh would be started soon as it is a very important project for the development of the city.

Later a rally was carried out from Lal Haveli and taking the round of the city culminated at the Minister public Secretariat.

The anti-Israel slogans were chanted by the participants in the rally while flags of Muslim countries including Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Afghanistan, Turkey and others were hoisted outside the Lal Haveli.

