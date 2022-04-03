Rasheed wants dissolution of KP, Punjab assemblies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Sunday said it was his desire that the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) might also be dissolved along with the National Assembly.

Addressing a press conference here, he said after detailed deliberations, it was decided to opt for early general elections. Imran Khan would remain prime minister for next 15 days and the general elections would be held within 90 days.

Sheikh Rasheed expressed the hope that Imran Khan would win the next general elections with a two thirds majority.

He said he had advised the prime minister to impose emergency, but Imran Khan did not approve it.

The opposition move had made Imran Khan more popular among the masses, he added.

He said he had already vacated his office and was shifting to Room-11 of the Old Hostel.

Sheikh Rasheed said Indian channels had been wailing and crying over the situation in Pakistan as "their buddies", with whom they could restart their businesses, did not form the government.

He had been saying for the last three years that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would not come into power, he added.

To a question, he said the decision of Supreme Court would be honoured.