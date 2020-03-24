UrduPoint.com
Rashid Appeals Masses To Follow Instructions Issued By Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:35 PM

Rashid appeals masses to follow instructions issued by Govt

General Secretary, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Sindh, Moulana Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Tuesday has urged the masses to strictly adopt preventive measures to protect themselves against the coronavirus, a statement said here

He believed that Government of Sindh was fully aware of dangers regarding coronavirus and made all arrangements to eliminate this menace. He appealed to the masses to follow instructions issued by Sindh Government and stay at homes keeping close all shopping centres.

On the directives by JUI-F Chief, Moulana Fazal-u- Rehman, Rashid Soomro announced that they had post�poned their political activities until April 5th due to the outbreak of virus.

