Rashid Appreciates People For Exhibiting Political Maturity In Voting G-B Polls

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Rashid appreciates people for exhibiting political maturity in voting G-B polls

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad on Sunday appreciated the people of Northern Areas for exhibiting political maturity in voting process of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that despite international political threats and sensitivity of the region, a large number of people particularly womensegment of society came out of their houses for casting vote in G-B elections. The Gilgit-Baltistan, is a hub of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said. He further stated that people of these areas were displaying strong determination and enthusiasm, in voting process so that they could achieve progress and prosperity through CPEC.

Commenting on G-B on going voting process, he hoped that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), with Majlis Wahadat-e-Muslimeen (MWM), and independent candidates, would form the government to continue the welfare programs for the people of this region.

About Pakistan Muslim League-N, he said that mountainous people had given votes to Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N, in the past elections, but now, the G-B voters are looking towards the PTI's leadership, in resolution of their issues.

