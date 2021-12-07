UrduPoint.com

Rashid Asks PDM To Review Decision For Holding March On Pakistan Day

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday asked the multi-party opposition alliance—Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to review its decision for holding an anti-inflation march in Islamabad on Pakistan Day.

His remarks came in the backdrop of the PDM's decision of holding a march in Islamabad on March 23.

"Everyone has a right to hold peaceful protest. However, the opposition needs to review its decision about the date of the protest," the minister said while addressing a news conference here.

He asked the National Assembly Opposition Leader, Shehbaz Sharif and Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman to change the date for the march.

Announcing a march on such a date was not in interest of the country as the entire nation along with foreign delegates and overseas Pakistanis came to Islamabad for witnessing the national parade arranged by Pakistan's armed forces on every March 23.

The minister said if the opposition did not change the date then it should not blame the government for not allowing them to hold protest as Islamabad would be on high alert for the parade with closure of some roads for two to three days in advance for parade rehearsal.

He said the Prime Minister had received recommendation on 14 programs under National Action Plan upon which the government would ensure implementation in its true letter and spirit.

He said Fazl-ur-Rehman should not drag seminary students in the politics and use them as a tool to achieve agenda of those who have already lost popularity among the masses.

In an apparent reference to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leadership, he said they had talent in singing and other activities, but no interest in public's sufferings.

He said the government would be able to control inflation in the coming months in line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He appealed the media houses to play its due role to counter extremism, adding it should not give coverage to people involved in such activities.

He said the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad was replaced due to increased number in crime incidents in the Federal capital.

He said the one year performance of his ministry would be shared with the Prime Minister in the next Cabinet meeting.

Rashid said due to ease in visa policies some 182,000 people had traveled from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

He asked the nation to renew pledge to curb extremism and eliminate terrorism as per law.

Commenting on the NA-133 by-election, Rashid said the PML-N candidate secured only 10 per cent votes as they could not be fool the people any more.

To a question, he said the prime minister had convened a detailed meeting on Sialkot incident and directed to take stringent measures as per law.

He said there was no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan's government, he will complete its constitutional term and would strengthen democratic system.

