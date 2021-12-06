UrduPoint.com

Rashid Assures Sri Lankan High Commissioner Culprits To Be Punished

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:34 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the elements responsible for the Sialkot incident would be taken to task and no leniency would be shown in that regard

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday said the elements responsible for the Sialkot incident would be taken to task and no leniency would be shown in that regard.

During a meeting with Sri Lankan High Commissioner, Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama, he expressed condolences to the victim's family and the people of Sri Lanka on behalf of the people of Pakistan and the incumbent government over the tragic death of Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara.

Pakistani shared the pain of the aggrieved family, he said and assured of their full support.

The High Commissioner expressed his gratitude to the government of Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident."This incident will not affect bilateral ties between the two friendly countries," he said.

