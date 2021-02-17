UrduPoint.com
Rashid Assures Utilizing All Resources For Early Recovery Of Missing Persons

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 07:50 PM

Rashid assures utilizing all resources for early recovery of missing persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday assured the heirs of missing persons that the government would utilize all available resources for early recovery of their near and dear ones.

Talking to a delegation, comprising heirs of missing persons that called on him here, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan during a recent meeting of the Federal cabinet had directed the quarters concerned to make an effective legislation on the issue of missing persons.

The law ministry, Sheikh Rasheed said, was examining all legal aspects in that regard.

He sympathized with the families of missing persons and said it was a humanitarian issue and the government was giving serious consideration to it.

He said all departments were making coordinated efforts that resulted in recovery of many missing persons.

