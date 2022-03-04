UrduPoint.com

Rashid Condemns Peshawar Bomb Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Rashid condemns Peshawar bomb blast

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday strongly condemned the Peshawar blast at a mosque in Qissa Khawani Baazar in which several people have lost their lives and many others received injuries.

According to a statement issued here, he said, it was a planned bomb attack to disrupt peace and tranquility of the capital city of the province adding there was no threat received about any untoward incident in this area. However, he said the law enforcement agencies have been directed to take all possible measures to ensure security in the area.

Minister said that he has sought a report from the Chief Secretary and Inspector General Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the blast.

Sheikh Rashid also extended condolence to the families of the deceased.

