Rashid directs to devise strategy to curb dengue

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 04:38 PM

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday directed the officials concerned to devise an effective strategy to deal with the mounting number of dengue cases in the district

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday directed the officials concerned to devise an effective strategy to deal with the mounting number of dengue cases in the district.

During his visit to Holy Family Hospital (HFH), he asked the hospital administration to launch a public awareness drive to prevent the deadly disease.

"Why can't dengue be controlled if we can defeat the corona," he questioned.

Rashid directed the HFH management to make all efforts to provide the best treatment to the patients reaching the hospital.

On occasion, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Dr Muhammad Umer briefed the minister that around 886 dengue positive cases had been brought to the HFH since January of this year, out of which 839 were discharged after recovery.

He briefed that 87 dengue patients were admitted to the hospital, including seven children, while results of 39 were declared positive.

Dr Umer informed that four patients were in a critical state while 31 more confirmed cases surfaced at the hospital during the last 24 hours.

The HFH had designated 150 beds for dengue patients while the number of beds would be increased in case of any emergency, the VC informed.

"Maximum arrangements for the handling of dengue ever patients have been made; besides all possible preventive measures are in place to meet any eventuality," he added.

Earlier, the minister communicated with dengue-affected patients and probed about treatment and other facilities provided to them at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent HFH Dr Shazia and other health officials were present on occasion.

