Rashid expresses his condolences to Maulana Tariq Jamil

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2023) In a heartfelt message, General Secretary JUI-F Sindh chapter, Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro on Monday expressed his condolences to renowned religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil and his family following the tragic demise of his son, Asim Jamil.

The loss of a young son brought unimaginable sorrow and grief to the Maulana Tariq Jamil.

He prayed for the departed soul's peace and the family's strength to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity and fortitude.