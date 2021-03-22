Rashid for collective efforts in fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday appealed the masses for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control fast-spreading coronavirus during its third wave in the country.

Urging the masses for wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings, he, in a video message, called for collective efforts in a fight against the coronavirus.

He also asked the traders to keep their businesses and shops close for two days in a week.

The minister said section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code had been imposed in the Federal capital in line with the National Command and Operation Center's instructions.

He warned of arrest and fines in case of the SOPs' violations. "With the Almighty's help, we will come out of this epidemic's third wave this time too as we did twice earlier," he hoped.