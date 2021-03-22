UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid For Collective Efforts In Fight Against Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:30 PM

Rashid for collective efforts in fight against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday appealed the masses for strict adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) to control fast-spreading coronavirus during its third wave in the country.

Urging the masses for wearing masks and avoiding public gatherings, he, in a video message, called for collective efforts in a fight against the coronavirus.

He also asked the traders to keep their businesses and shops close for two days in a week.

The minister said section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code had been imposed in the Federal capital in line with the National Command and Operation Center's instructions.

He warned of arrest and fines in case of the SOPs' violations. "With the Almighty's help, we will come out of this epidemic's third wave this time too as we did twice earlier," he hoped.

Related Topics

Rashid Criminals Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Driving sustainable development across board is st ..

16 minutes ago

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

31 minutes ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

31 minutes ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

37 minutes ago

Marriage halls, shops, restaurants sealed for SOPs ..

20 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter review arrangements for ZABhutto's ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.