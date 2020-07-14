Rashid for early implementation on Leh Expressway project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Monday stressed upon earlier implementation of Leh Expressway projects for permanent solution of flooding in Rawalpindi.

Presiding over a high level briefing to review the progress in Leh Expressway project, he directed the concerned to complete preparations so that the project could be kick started, says a press release.

Chairman Rawalpindi Development Authority Tariq Saleem briefed the minister over Expressway Projects saying circular Railway Track was also part of the project. The minister was told that a mechanism would soon be devised for constructing Leh Expressway project.

The minister proposed constructing commercial and residential projects along with both sides of the Leh Expressway.

The meeting was apprised that Rs 60 billion would be spent on the construction of Leh Expressway Project. Under the project, the Federal minister was told that roads will be built along the 16-kilometre-long embankments of Nullah Leh.

The construction would be conducted on built operate and transfer (BoT) basis in collaboration with federal and provincial governments.

The meeting was attended by MNA Sheikh Rashid Shafique, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Captain (Retd) Muhammad MehmoodAhmed Chaiman Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Saleem and others.