UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid For Resolving EC's Appointment Through Understanding

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 04:27 PM

Rashid for resolving EC's appointment through understanding

Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that political parties should resolve the issue of Chief Election Commissioner's appointment through mutual understanding.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that political parties should resolve the issue of Chief Election Commissioner's appointment through mutual understanding.

Talking to the media at the Railway Station here on Saturday, he said the Election Commission Office should not be a political one if political parties wanted transparent elections.

The minister said he did not see Marryam, Faryal Talpur and Bilawal to be allowed to go abroad.

He said that Asif Zardari was a director of Omni Group and involved in money laundering, adding that Bilawal Zardari was also one of the directors of the company even at the age of 18 and below, and involved in the money exchange matters.

"I am seeing that politics of Bilawal Zardari will also die soon," he added.

To a question, he said that the nation was in sorrow due to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology incident. "Every one is feeling pain after the incident," he added.

The minister hoped the government would successfully overcome inflation and price hike issues in the country in two to three months.

He said that Fazlur Rehman had admitted the first time that Nawaz and Zardari got benefit from his sit-in. The minister added that Fazlur Rehman was cheated by the PPP and PML-N leadership.

To another question, he said that it was duty of Pakistanis to struggle for Muslims in India and especially in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Chief Election Commissioner Asif Ali Zardari Occupied Kashmir Exchange Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Faryal Talpur Election Commission Of Pakistan Company Rashid Price Money Muslim Media From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Punjab Institute Of Cardiology

Recent Stories

Vivo V17 becomes top trend on twitter on its launc ..

8 minutes ago

OPPO plans $7bn R&D push to build a multiple-acces ..

28 minutes ago

Bridget Jones' actor Colin Firth and wife split af ..

30 seconds ago

Coming to Star Wars': Emotional end for skywalkers ..

31 seconds ago

UAE improves 10 places in Global Food Security Ind ..

43 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

33 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.