Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that political parties should resolve the issue of Chief Election Commissioner's appointment through mutual understanding.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmad has said that political parties should resolve the issue of Chief Election Commissioner's appointment through mutual understanding.

Talking to the media at the Railway Station here on Saturday, he said the Election Commission Office should not be a political one if political parties wanted transparent elections.

The minister said he did not see Marryam, Faryal Talpur and Bilawal to be allowed to go abroad.

He said that Asif Zardari was a director of Omni Group and involved in money laundering, adding that Bilawal Zardari was also one of the directors of the company even at the age of 18 and below, and involved in the money exchange matters.

"I am seeing that politics of Bilawal Zardari will also die soon," he added.

To a question, he said that the nation was in sorrow due to the Punjab Institute of Cardiology incident. "Every one is feeling pain after the incident," he added.

The minister hoped the government would successfully overcome inflation and price hike issues in the country in two to three months.

He said that Fazlur Rehman had admitted the first time that Nawaz and Zardari got benefit from his sit-in. The minister added that Fazlur Rehman was cheated by the PPP and PML-N leadership.

To another question, he said that it was duty of Pakistanis to struggle for Muslims in India and especially in Indian Occupied Kashmir.