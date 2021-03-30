UrduPoint.com
Rashid Grateful To 'Tableeghi Jamaat' For Postponing Islamabad Congregation

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

Rashid grateful to 'Tableeghi Jamaat' for postponing Islamabad congregation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday extended his gratitude to the management of 'Tableeghi Jamaat' for postponing their annual congregation,scheduled to be held in Islamabad from April 1 to 4.

In a tweet, Sheikh Rashid said the management of Tableeghi Jamaat postponed its congregation on his request which was made in view of recent spike in the coronaviruscases under its third wave.

"I am very grateful to the management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that on my request, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the city," the minister tweeted.

