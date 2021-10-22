Rashid Hafeez discusses issues being faced by citizens with Chairman RDA

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez Friday had a special meeting with Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza Satti and discussed issues being faced by the citizens including traffic congestion problem on the city roads

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Literacy and Non-Formal Basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez Friday had a special meeting with Chairman, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Tariq Murtaza Satti and discussed issues being faced by the citizens including traffic congestion problem on the city roads.

They also discussed completion of ongoing development projects in the city and provision of water and other facilities to the people.

Talking about traffic congestion problem which has become major issue of the city, they said that the construction of Nullah Lai Expressway and Ring Road would significantly reduce the traffic problems on the city roads.

All-out efforts should be made to remove encroachments as the encroachments on Murree Road and other city roads greatly reduce the width of the roads.

The shopkeepers also encourage encroachers by renting sidewalks or open spaces in front of them, while many other factors also lead to encroachments.

Raja Rashid Hafeez and Tariq Murtaza Satti also expressed their commitment to ensure cleanliness of sewerage lines across the city with the active cooperation of the officials concerned and other vacant plots including cemeteries.

They said that they would be in constant contact with the authorities concerned to ensure quality construction and completion of the projects within shortest possible time frame so that people could be facilitated and provided relief.

Raja Rashid Hafeez also discussed other issues including the supply of clean drinking water in different parts of the city.

They underlined the need to enhance cooperation among all the stakeholders and the departments concerned including the officers of WASA, WAPDA, Sui Gas and other departments so that the target could be achieved and development projects could be completed in time.