Rashid Hafeez distributes ration among needy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Non Formal Basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez said the poor segments of society would not be left alone in this hour of need and the government was providing a reasonable package at their door step.

He said this while distributing ration packets including flour, sugar, pulses and other essential items in his constituency here.

He hoped that the distribution of economic package approved by the Federal and Punjab government would begin within next two to three days.

The minister also directed the authorities concerned to ensure the supply of flour and other commodities at government fixed rates, besides urging the philanthropists to come forward to supplement the efforts of the government for mitigating the sufferings of poors.