Rashid Hafeez Holds Khuli Kutchery In PP-16

Rashid Hafeez holds khuli kutchery in PP-16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Literacy and Informal Basic education Punjab Raja Rashid Hafeez held here on Sunday a weekly 'khuli kutchery' in PP-16, Public Secretariat to hear public complaints.

A large number of citizens attended the 'khuli kutchery' and submitted applications to the provincial minister.

Rashid Hafeez contacted the authorities concerned on the spot and issued orders to resolve the public complaints within possible time frame.

The issues raised by the people included water supply, sewerage, sanitation, construction of roads and streets, electricity, Sui gas and other issues.

Addressing the citizens, Rashid Hafeez said the Punjab government was making earnest efforts to resolve the problems of the people by utilizing all available resources.

"In my constituency, dozens of water supply projects were completed during last three years, while many more are underway. We have also done more to solve problems than the past regime," he said.

The provincial minister said the elected members on the directives of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, visit their Constituencies regularly and hold weekly 'khuli kutcheries' to know the public issues of their constituencies and make all-out efforts to solve them.

On the occasion, Raja Rashid Hafeez urged the citizens to assist the administration in cleaning the city and dump their household garbage only at designated places so that the sanitation staff could pick it up easily and maintain a healthy environment.

