Rashid Hafeez presides over meeting to review arrangements finalized for Muharram

(@FahadShabbir)

Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic Education, Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements finalized for Muharram ul Haram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of Punjab for Literacy and Non Formal Basic education, Raja Rashid Hafeez here on Monday presided over a meeting to review arrangements finalized for Muharram ul Haram.

On the occasion he said that all the departments concerned had been assigned their responsibilities regarding Muharram and directed to carry out their duties in an efficient manner.

Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi (MCR) instructed to make proper arrangements for patch work and lighting on the Muharram procession routes and keep the routes completely clear from dangling power wires.

He requested the organizers of the processions to visit procession routes and submit a report on the performance of the departments so that if there is any deficiency, it could be addressed timely.

Raja Rashid Hafeez further said that Muharram is not only a holy month for the Muslims but also a big challenge for the administration in terms of security. The district administration and Rawalpindi district police had finalized all the arrangements including security. The religious scholars of different sects had also been taken on board to make the arrangements foolproof.

Due to earnest efforts made by the district administration in collaboration with religious scholars, there was no law and order situation in the district, he said adding, people were well aware of the security threats and recognized their enemies who wanted to achieve their nefarious designs by dividing the brothers into sects.

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Amir Aqiq Khan informed the meeting that a contingency plan had been formulated and all the departments concerned were directed to implement the plan in letter and spirit.

He said that the Health Department would ensure the availability of medical camps and emergency beds in allied hospitals. Medical Camps would be set up at Committee Chowk, Kotwali Bazaar, Choohr Chowk and Qassai Chowk while Rescue-1122 teams would remain alert near Fowara Chowk, Bani, Bara Market and Karnal Maqbool Imambargah. IESCO would ensure uninterrupted power supply during Majalis and Muharram processions. The organizers should also observe timing of the processions, he added.

Meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Capt. (retd) Qasim Ijaz, SSP Operations, District Khatib Muhammad Iqbal Rizvi, MD Wasa Raja Shoukat, District Health Officer, Dr Sundus, Assistant Commissioner, City, Waqas Sikandari, AC Kahuta Yasir Rizwan, AC Kallar Syedan Rameesh Javed, AC Taxila Shehzad Mehboob and heads of the department concerned.