Rashid Hafeez Warns Profiteers Of Stern Action

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:12 PM

Rashid Hafeez warns profiteers of stern action

Punjab minister for literacy and informal education Raja Rashid Hafeez taking notice of the public complaints against shortage of floor in the market and overcharging by the nanbais, Thursday warned the shopkeepers to refrain from illegal profiteering

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab minister for literacy and informal education Raja Rashid Hafeez taking notice of the public complaints against shortage of floor in the market and overcharging by the nanbais, Thursday warned the shopkeepers to refrain from illegal profiteering.

He said artificial price hiking despite the availability of sufficient stock of wheat and smooth supply of wheat, will not be tolerated and such anti-social elements would be sent behind the bars.

Anybody who is found involved in making problems for the government and more in the miseries of people would not be spared, he maintained.

The provincial minister was talking to a delegation from his constituency at his office following his visits to various union councils.

He said that the Sahulat Bazars established at various points of the city were providing relief to the masses and it was the responsibility of the people to discourage anti-social elements through collaboration with the district administration.

To maintain and supervise the balance in demand and supply of floor in the market through strict monitoring of price hike and to resolve the issues faced by the nanbais, all the concerned officials are actively working all the time under the Deputy Commissioner, he expressed.

Later during a reception hosted in his honor by local PTI leader Imran Akhtar, the provincial minister said that exemplary development schemes of public welfare were undertaken in his constituency besides holding of weekly open kutcheries on regular basis for having close interaction with his people.

