Rashid Latif Medical Complex Organises Convocation 2024
Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Rashid Latif Medical Complex on Saturday organised its convocation for the year 2024 in which Chairperson Punjab Higher education Commission Dr. Farrukh Naveed participated as the chief guest.
At the convocation, more than 500 students of Rashid Latif College of Pharmacy, Institute of Allied Health Sciences and College of Physical Therapy were awarded medals, degrees and certificates. Group Chairman Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif Khan and Director Marketing Zuleikha Khan said they had a mission to to create an educated and healthy society in Pakistan.
Chief Guest Dr. Farrukh Naveed said that the Rashid Latif Khan (RLK) group was playing an exemplary role in construction and development of the nation.
Dean Prof. Dr. Humayun Riaz, Dean Prof. Dr. Rehana Niazi, Dean Prof. Dr. Atia-ur-Rehman, heads of departments, faculty members, students and their parents participated in the convocation. Commemorative shields were also presented to the distinguished guests at the end of the event.
Recent Stories
Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns car-ramming in Magdeburg, Germany
Rain expected tomorrow in UAE
Pakistan Embassy Celebrates Christmas with Pakistani Christian Community
Move Over TikTok and Facebook: Moeen Chaudhry's Mate App Enters the Streaming Ra ..
Spain, France emerge winners at 2024 UCI Urban Cycling World Championships in Ab ..
Youth MMA Championship 9 concludes in Dubai
Fujairah Dressage Championship kicks off tomorrow
Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa
PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT
Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands
US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..
ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight
More Stories From Pakistan
-
LESCO collects Rs 7.049m from 254 defaulters51 seconds ago
-
Rashid Latif Medical Complex organises Convocation 202455 seconds ago
-
501 more power pilferers detected in LESCO region59 seconds ago
-
Transgender poisoned to death, accused arrested31 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to experience longest night of year on Dec 2141 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders early execution of WASA projects41 minutes ago
-
Infectious waste reduced from 62,000-kg to 14,000-kg: health secretary51 minutes ago
-
KP Governor hails sentences for May 9 incident offenders, calls for rule of law1 hour ago
-
Steering Committee directs Aviation Ministry to expedite completion of IIA outsourcing process1 hour ago
-
First batch of Bilawal Medical College receives degrees at convocation1 hour ago
-
2 dacoits arrested, 4 motorcycles recovered1 hour ago
-
Jabbar directs officials to ensure transparency in wheat procurement1 hour ago