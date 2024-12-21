Open Menu

Rashid Latif Medical Complex Organises Convocation 2024

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Rashid Latif Medical Complex organises Convocation 2024

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The Rashid Latif Medical Complex on Saturday organised its convocation for the year 2024 in which Chairperson Punjab Higher education Commission Dr. Farrukh Naveed participated as the chief guest.

At the convocation, more than 500 students of Rashid Latif College of Pharmacy, Institute of Allied Health Sciences and College of Physical Therapy were awarded medals, degrees and certificates. Group Chairman Prof. Dr. Rashid Latif Khan and Director Marketing Zuleikha Khan said they had a mission to to create an educated and healthy society in Pakistan.

Chief Guest Dr. Farrukh Naveed said that the Rashid Latif Khan (RLK) group was playing an exemplary role in construction and development of the nation.

Dean Prof. Dr. Humayun Riaz, Dean Prof. Dr. Rehana Niazi, Dean Prof. Dr. Atia-ur-Rehman, heads of departments, faculty members, students and their parents participated in the convocation. Commemorative shields were also presented to the distinguished guests at the end of the event.

