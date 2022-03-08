- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Rashid Mahmood, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service assigned charge of Chief Secretary GB
Rashid Mahmood, An Officer Of Pakistan Administrative Service Assigned Charge Of Chief Secretary GB
Faizan Hashmi Published March 08, 2022 | 09:24 PM
Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, has been transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan
Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National food Security and Research Division, has been transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.
In this connection establishment division has Issued notification. While Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Asif has been transferred as Additional Secretary National Food Security and Research Division, said the notification.