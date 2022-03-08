Rashid Mahmood, an officer of Pakistan Administrative Service assigned charge of Chief Secretary GB

Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National Food Security and Research Division, has been transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan

Gilgit, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Rashid Mahmood, a BS-21 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary, National food Security and Research Division, has been transferred and posted as Chief Secretary, Government of Gilgit-Baltistan.

In this connection establishment division has Issued notification. While Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan Muhammad Asif has been transferred as Additional Secretary National Food Security and Research Division, said the notification.