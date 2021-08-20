UrduPoint.com

Rashid Minhas Created History Of Loyalty By Sacrificing Life For Motherland: Fawad

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 12:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Friday that the nation pays homage to young pilot officer Rashid Minhas on his martyrdom anniversary.

In a message on the day of martyrdom of Rashid Minhas, the minister said that Shaheed officer created history of determination and loyalty by sacrificing his life for his beloved homeland at a young age.

The nation will always remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, said the minister.

