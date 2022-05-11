UrduPoint.com

Rashid Minhas Road To Be Made A Model Area: DG PHA

Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2022 | 09:05 PM

Rashid Minhas road to be made a model area: DG PHA

Under the beautification project, Rashid Minhas road would be made a model area as Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was carrying out its beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Under the beautification project, Rashid Minhas road would be made a model area as Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was carrying out its beautification work.

According to Director General (DG) PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the beautification project of the road had been initiated to make it a beautiful and lush green area.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the beautification of the Road.

PHA officers had also been instructed to make all-out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make it more attractive and beautiful.

The DG informed that PHA was also utilizing all available resources and trying to complete plantation and beautification work at Urology Center, Murree Road, within shortest possible time frame.

Moreover, the DG apprised the ongoing beautification project of Murree Road would be completed with the financial support of the sponsors.

He informed that all available resources were utilized to make the plantation drive success.

Earnest efforts were made to plant maximum saplings and enhance greenery in the city, he added.

He informed that special frames would also be prepared to display banners and steamers which would help protect beauty of the city and strict action would be taken against those who would indulge in wall-chalking and other unauthorized advertisements.

Related Topics

Murree Road Rashid Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

White House Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of We ..

White House Asks US Congress to Approve Sale of Weapons for Turkey's F-16 Fleet ..

5 minutes ago
 Six drug dealers held during crackdown

Six drug dealers held during crackdown

5 minutes ago
 Inflation in Russia May Hit 18% by End of 2022 - E ..

Inflation in Russia May Hit 18% by End of 2022 - Expert

5 minutes ago
 US Keeps One China Policy, Does Not Support Indepe ..

US Keeps One China Policy, Does Not Support Independence of Taiwan - Senior Offi ..

5 minutes ago
 British High Commissioner meets CM, vows to contin ..

British High Commissioner meets CM, vows to continue cooperation

53 minutes ago
 Scholars arrived to participate in international c ..

Scholars arrived to participate in international conference on Green Revolution ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.