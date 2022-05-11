Rashid Minhas road to be made a model area: DG PHA

Under the beautification project, Rashid Minhas road would be made a model area as Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was carrying out its beautification work

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Under the beautification project, Rashid Minhas road would be made a model area as Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi was carrying out its beautification work.

According to Director General (DG) PHA Zaheer Anwar Jappa, the beautification project of the road had been initiated to make it a beautiful and lush green area.

He said that all available resources would be utilized for the beautification of the Road.

PHA officers had also been instructed to make all-out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make it more attractive and beautiful.

The DG informed that PHA was also utilizing all available resources and trying to complete plantation and beautification work at Urology Center, Murree Road, within shortest possible time frame.

Moreover, the DG apprised the ongoing beautification project of Murree Road would be completed with the financial support of the sponsors.

He informed that all available resources were utilized to make the plantation drive success.

Earnest efforts were made to plant maximum saplings and enhance greenery in the city, he added.

He informed that special frames would also be prepared to display banners and steamers which would help protect beauty of the city and strict action would be taken against those who would indulge in wall-chalking and other unauthorized advertisements.