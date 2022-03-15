Rashid Minhas road to be made a model area; PHA starts beautification project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Under the beautification project, Rashid Minhas road would be made a model area and Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has started its beautification work

According to Vice Chairman, PHA Malik Abid, the beautification project of the road has been initiated. He said that all available resources would be utilized for the beautification of the Road.

PHA officers had also been instructed to make all-out efforts to enhance beauty of the main artery of the city, Murree Road and make it more attractive and beautiful.

He said the ongoing beautification project of Murree Road would be completed with the financial support of the sponsors.

He informed that all available resources should be utilized to make the ongoing spring plantation drive 2022 a success.

Earnest efforts would also be made to plant maximum saplings and enhance greenery in the city, he added.

He informed that special frames would also be prepared to display banners and steamers which would help protect beauty of the city and strict action would be taken against those who would indulge in wall-chalking and other unauthorized advertisements.

