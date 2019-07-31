Rashid Minhas road to be made model artery: Chairman PHA

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood Wednesday said the Rashid Minhas road would be made a model artery of the city and the departments concerned were making efforts to complete the task within shortest possible time period

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi , Asif Mehmood Wednesday said the Rashid Minhas road would be made a model artery of the city and the departments concerned were making efforts to complete the task within shortest possible time period.

He said work on beautification project had been accelerated under Glorious Rawalpindi Project.

He said the PHA officers had been directed to further uplift green belts and medians of the road. Maximum saplings would be planted on the road under monsoon plantation campaign, he added.

The Chairman said "We are making efforts for beautification of the city under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project." Under the project, the beautificationof all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured.

He said joint efforts were being made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would eventually be made a model town.