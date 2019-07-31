UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Minhas Road To Be Made Model Artery: Chairman PHA

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 31st July 2019 | 06:03 PM

Rashid Minhas road to be made model artery: Chairman PHA

Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood Wednesday said the Rashid Minhas road would be made a model artery of the city and the departments concerned were making efforts to complete the task within shortest possible time period

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :Chairman, Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi, Asif Mehmood Wednesday said the Rashid Minhas road would be made a model artery of the city and the departments concerned were making efforts to complete the task within shortest possible time period.

He said work on beautification project had been accelerated under Glorious Rawalpindi Project.

He said the PHA officers had been directed to further uplift green belts and medians of the road. Maximum saplings would be planted on the road under monsoon plantation campaign, he added.

The Chairman said "We are making efforts for beautification of the city under 'Glorious Rawalpindi' project." Under the project, the beautificationof all entry and exit points of the city would also be ensured.

He said joint efforts were being made by all the departments concerned for beautification of the city and it would eventually be made a model town.

Related Topics

Road Rashid Rawalpindi All

Recent Stories

Pakistan Leather Garments delegation calls on Sind ..

2 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah Medical District to upgrade Saqr Ho ..

20 minutes ago

ADP discusses ways of reinforcing security coopera ..

20 minutes ago

BoI assures full cooperation to Chinese investors

2 minutes ago

Israel's business services exports to China up 12. ..

2 minutes ago

Water Level rose to 1189.05 feet in Mangla dam

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.