Rashid Minhas Shaheed paid tribute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Rashid Minhas Shaheed Society organised the 74th birthday celebration of Rashid Minhas Shaheed here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held at the residence of President Rashid Minhas Shaheed Society and Punjab All Pakistan Minhas Rajput Community Riaz Ahmed Minhas, in People’s Colony No.

2.

The society office-bearers including Zahid Masood Nizami Minhas, President Riaz Ahmed Minhas, Senior Vice President Mehboob Alam Minhas, Vice Presidents Rana Iftikhar Ahmed Minhas, General Secretary Ijaz Ahmed Minhas participated.

They cut the cake and paid rich tribute to Rashid Minhas Shaheed.