ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed's deeds of unshakable courage and chivalry are a reflection of the immense professionalism of PAF personnel.

The Prime Minister's aide took to Twitter to pay tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed for rendering supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the air borders of the country.

Gill said it was the 50th martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

He wrote that by sacrificing his life, Minhas Shaheed not only protected the homeland but also thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

Dr Gill concluded, "Thanks to Allah Almighty that the country's airspace is in safe hands."