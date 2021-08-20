UrduPoint.com

Rashid Minhas Shaheed's Sacrifice Reflection Of PAF Personnel's Immense Professionalism: Gill

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 01:22 PM

Rashid Minhas Shaheed's sacrifice reflection of PAF personnel's immense professionalism: Gill

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed's deeds of unshakable courage and chivalry are a reflection of the immense professionalism of PAF personnel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill on Friday said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed's deeds of unshakable courage and chivalry are a reflection of the immense professionalism of PAF personnel.

The Prime Minister's aide took to Twitter to pay tribute to first Nishan-e-Haider Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed for rendering supreme sacrifice while safeguarding the air borders of the country.

Gill said it was the 50th martyrdom anniversary of Pilot Officer Rashid Minhas Shaheed.

He wrote that by sacrificing his life, Minhas Shaheed not only protected the homeland but also thwarted the nefarious intentions of the enemy.

Dr Gill concluded, "Thanks to Allah Almighty that the country's airspace is in safe hands."

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Martyrs Shaheed Twitter Rashid

Recent Stories

UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who sha ..

UAE Press : Golden Visa to recognise those who share UAE’s humanitarian vision

12 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 70 more lives, positivity hovers o ..

Covid-19 claims 70 more lives, positivity hovers over 6%

5 minutes ago
 Brazil to Send Humanitarian Aid to Haiti After Dea ..

Brazil to Send Humanitarian Aid to Haiti After Deadly Earthquake - Foreign Minis ..

11 minutes ago
 Senior Taliban Leader Offered Indian Diplomatic Mi ..

Senior Taliban Leader Offered Indian Diplomatic Mission to Stay in Afghanistan - ..

11 minutes ago
 FM urges neighbouring states to sit together for e ..

FM urges neighbouring states to sit together for ensuring Afghan peace

29 minutes ago
 Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo as virus surges ..

Paralympic flame arrives in Tokyo as virus surges days before opening

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.