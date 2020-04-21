UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Predicts No More Future Politics Of Nawaz, Zardari

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Rashid predicts no more future politics of Nawaz, Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday, criticizing two opposition parties, said politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari ended now and predicted no more future of their politics would be surfaced.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sharif family was known to be opportunists who always using different tactics to protect their own interests.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party had confined itself in recent situation and same situation was prevailing with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in these days.

Replying to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif was making and finding lame excuses for free from arrest but he would not succeed to go abroad again and he would be arrested soon.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Nawaz Sharif was facing current situation of isolation due to his daughter Maryam Nawaz, adding those were in jails who involved in the cases of small type of corruption and theft but who had looted billions of rupees mercilessly they were enjoying their lives and granted bails.

He said he did not see that the powerful people faced punishment and decisions against them during his whole life but credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for issuing reports and holding inquiries against bigwigs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and people had given their votes in favour of him because he was only political figure in the country who had abilities to bring out the country from different challenges, he added.

He expressed hope that the prime minister would emerged as victorious from the current situation and crisis as he (PM) would not surrender before the cartels.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Imran Khan Asif Ali Zardari Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Rashid Same Pakistan Peoples Party Family From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

6 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

51 minutes ago

SCCI organises online workshop on crisis managemen ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in IAEE - MENA Chapter forum on c ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima establishes ‘Fatima bint Mubarak ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.