Rashid predicts no more future politics of Nawaz, Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday, criticizing two opposition parties, said politics of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari ended now and predicted no more future of their politics would be surfaced.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Sharif family was known to be opportunists who always using different tactics to protect their own interests.

The minister said the Pakistan Peoples Party had confined itself in recent situation and same situation was prevailing with the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) in these days.

Replying to a question, he said Shehbaz Sharif was making and finding lame excuses for free from arrest but he would not succeed to go abroad again and he would be arrested soon.

Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said Nawaz Sharif was facing current situation of isolation due to his daughter Maryam Nawaz, adding those were in jails who involved in the cases of small type of corruption and theft but who had looted billions of rupees mercilessly they were enjoying their lives and granted bails.

He said he did not see that the powerful people faced punishment and decisions against them during his whole life but credit goes to Prime Minister Imran Khan for issuing reports and holding inquiries against bigwigs.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was an honest person and people had given their votes in favour of him because he was only political figure in the country who had abilities to bring out the country from different challenges, he added.

He expressed hope that the prime minister would emerged as victorious from the current situation and crisis as he (PM) would not surrender before the cartels.