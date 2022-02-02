UrduPoint.com

Rashid Rules Out Any Possibility Of Presidential Form Of Government

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 03:08 PM

Rashid rules out any possibility of presidential form of government

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of presidential form of government, rejecting all rumors being spread through different modes of media about 'presidential system or emergency' in the country

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of presidential form of government, rejecting all rumors being spread through different modes of media about 'presidential system or emergency' in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that neither there was any possibility of imposition of emergency nor any move for no-confidence motion and any possibility for long march.

He said despite the opposition's tall claims, the government passed all important bills from National Assembly and Senate during the last three and half years.

He said on his special invitation, Interior Minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Saud bin Naif would visit Pakistan next week. The Saudi Interior Minister would meet President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, key government and security officials during his visit. Pak-Saudi relations were higher than Himalayas, he added.

He said PM was going on an important visit to China from February 3-6. The PM visit would be a historical one, he added.

He said China Pakistan Economic Corridor and other important issues would come under discussion during the PM's visit to China.

Commenting on medical reports of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif, Rashid said that Nawaz Sharif wanted to stay abroad on fake medical reports and he utilized fake medical reports for going abroad.

Regarding the long march of Pakistan Democratic Alliance (PDM), the minister termed the opposition as ineffective and politically dysfunctional.

About performance of the ministry, he said 87 new NADRA offices were set up during last year in the country. Out of total 87, 23 were set up in Punjab, 11 in Sindh, 18 in KPK, 13 each in Balochistan and AJK. As many as 13 new passport offices would be set up abroad during the current year, he added.

The minister said the government wanted to open 13 new passport offices in Sindh and areas were being located for them. However, he said that they were waiting for the Sindh government's response in this regard.

He said he had already directed the Chairman NADRA and officials of passport section to visit Sindh and finalize areas for setting up the said offices and centres.

Regarding law and order, the minister said that all the four chief secretaries and IGPs were directed to remain alert and prepare an effective strategy to control any untoward situation.

Responding to a question, he said no negotiation was being carried out with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He also said all their demands were unacceptable.

To another question, he said that he has issued directives to adopt rotation policy for transfer and posting in NADRA and FIA. To a separate question, he said Pakistan was not going to IMF for first time. Pakistan had already availed 23 IMF packages before, he added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF National Assembly Senate Balochistan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Law And Order Interior Minister China Long March Visit Saudi CPEC Alert Rashid Alliance Saud Azad Jammu And Kashmir Federal Investigation Agency February Media All From Government Opposition Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessat ..

OIC General Secretariat Calls for Immediate Cessation of Military Clashes in Gui ..

22 minutes ago
 More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nati ..

More COVID-19 cases confirmed as Tonga starts nationwide lockdown

4 minutes ago
 Man kills young sister in sargodha

Man kills young sister in sargodha

4 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan's Social Democratic Party Proposes Bann ..

Uzbekistan's Social Democratic Party Proposes Banning TikTok

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan earns $291mln by exporting transport serv ..

Pakistan earns $291mln by exporting transport services in 5months

19 minutes ago
 UK Navy Ship Tracking Two Russian Vessels in Engli ..

UK Navy Ship Tracking Two Russian Vessels in English Channel - Defense Ministry

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>