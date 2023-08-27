Rashid Shah Rashdi envisions 2024 as 'Year of Change'

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Syed Rashid Shah Rashdi, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League Functional (PML-F) and leader of Hur Jamait, highlighted the significance of 2024 as a pivotal year for change at a workers convention and press conference held at Raja House on Sunday.

Rashid Shah Rashidi emphasized that despite being in opposition, during the challenging times of floods and the ongoing pandemic, his party has remained dedicated to serving the people.

"Our commitment to the people has endured even in the face of floods and the pandemic.

We continue to serve, unwavering, as a beacon of hope in these trying times," Rashidi stated.

He rallied the support of the workers and Hur Jamait members, urging them to stay steadfast in their mission.

He condemned all cases of violence against women, be it the Fatima case or the Monica Lark incident, and called for justice for the victims.

Khan Muhammad Mehar and Mubarak Mehar, the district president of Muslim Functional, were also present during the address.