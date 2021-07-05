UrduPoint.com
Rashid Soomro Condoles Death Of JUI-F Leader Ghulam Nabi Shah

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 06:00 PM

Rashid Soomro condoles death of JUI-F leader Ghulam Nabi Shah

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Secretary General Sindh chapter Molana Rashid Mehmood Soomro Monday expressed grief over the death of JUI-F leader Ghulam Nabi Shah.

He, in a condolence message, extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in the eternal peace and grant courage to the family members to bear this loss with fortitude.

