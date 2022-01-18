UrduPoint.com

Rashid Terms Firing At Police Party A Terrorist Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 18, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Rashid terms firing at police party a terrorist incident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that firing at police party in vicinity of Karachi Company was a terrorist incident.

Talking to media persons after attending funeral of martyred constable, he said Head Constable Munawar embraced martyrdom in the firing incident.

It was not a matter of robbery or dacoity rather it was purely an incident of terrorism, he added.

He said the accused had been traced through their bikes. It was first terrorist incident of this year and we had to remain alert, he added.

He said the police had proved that they were ready to scarify their lives for defense of the motherland.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Terrorist Police Company Robbery Alert Rashid Media

Recent Stories

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Under ..

94 SAU students receive cheques under Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship programme ..

47 seconds ago
 Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened in Rajanpur

Ehsaas Dastarkhwan opened in Rajanpur

48 seconds ago
 PTI only party that attaches importance to transpa ..

PTI only party that attaches importance to transparent funds collection: Farrukh ..

49 seconds ago
 Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

Baqaullah Unar posted as Senior Member BoR

51 seconds ago
 UK High Commissioner calls on Sheikh Rashid

UK High Commissioner calls on Sheikh Rashid

53 seconds ago
 SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

SITE delegation calls on Governor Imran Ismail

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.