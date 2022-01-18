Rashid terms firing at police party a terrorist incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Tuesday said that firing at police party in vicinity of Karachi Company was a terrorist incident.

Talking to media persons after attending funeral of martyred constable, he said Head Constable Munawar embraced martyrdom in the firing incident.

It was not a matter of robbery or dacoity rather it was purely an incident of terrorism, he added.

He said the accused had been traced through their bikes. It was first terrorist incident of this year and we had to remain alert, he added.

He said the police had proved that they were ready to scarify their lives for defense of the motherland.