Rashid Turabi calls on Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamaat Islami Sirajul Haq has asked the government to take immediate steps on war footings for mass level vaccination in the wake of alarming situation of Covid pandemic in the country as the ratio of vaccinated people in Pakistan was lower as compared to other Asian countries.

He was talking to Member AJK Legislative Assembly Abdur Rashid Turabi who called on him in Mansoora on Monday.

Sirajul Haq also appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take care of the sentiments of Muslim majority while making decisions about educational curriculam.

The JI Ameer said that the mothers and sisters of Kashmir were calling Muslim ummah for paying attention to their plight. The fascist rulers of Delhi must listen that one day Kashmir will get liberated, he underlined and added that the people of Pakistan would never withdraw from their right on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He asked the international community and human rights organizations to exert their pressure on India for the restoration of actual status of the Occupied Jammu Kashmir.