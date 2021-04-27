UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Turabi Calls On Sirajul Haq

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

Rashid Turabi calls on Sirajul Haq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :Ameer Jamaat Islami Sirajul Haq has asked the government to take immediate steps on war footings for mass level vaccination in the wake of alarming situation of Covid pandemic in the country as the ratio of vaccinated people in Pakistan was lower as compared to other Asian countries.

He was talking to Member AJK Legislative Assembly Abdur Rashid Turabi who called on him in Mansoora on Monday.

Sirajul Haq also appealed to the Supreme Court of Pakistan to take care of the sentiments of Muslim majority while making decisions about educational curriculam.

The JI Ameer said that the mothers and sisters of Kashmir were calling Muslim ummah for paying attention to their plight. The fascist rulers of Delhi must listen that one day Kashmir will get liberated, he underlined and added that the people of Pakistan would never withdraw from their right on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He asked the international community and human rights organizations to exert their pressure on India for the restoration of actual status of the Occupied Jammu Kashmir.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan India Delhi Supreme Court Rashid Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Muslim From Government Asia

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

16 minutes ago

Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Chall ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Ready to Talk With Blinken at Arctic C ..

2 minutes ago

Court extends stay order in Sharif family's Raiwin ..

2 minutes ago

CDA serve notices over violation of building by-la ..

2 minutes ago

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base in Turkey Demand ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.