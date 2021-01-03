UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rashid Visits Residence Of Osama Satti, Assures Independent Inquiry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 07:20 PM

Rashid visits residence of Osama Satti, assures independent inquiry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday visited the residence of Osama Satti, an innocent boy reportedly killed by police firing a few days back in the Federal capital.

He assured the grieved family and to hold an independent inquiry into the tragic incident.

The minister offered fateha and expressed condolence and sorrow with members of the bereaved family and informed that the government, soon after the incident, had taken immediate action and registered First Information Report against the five police personnel allegedly involved in the tragic incident and arrested them.

The family of the victim, during the minister's visit, demanded inquiry of the incident under supervision of a senior judge of high court.

The minister said all legal aspect of the demand would be examined, adding, it would be honored, if the law provisions permitted.

The minister said no injustice would be done to anyone as all were equal under law.

He directed the Inspector General Islamabad Police to take steps to prevent any such incident in future.

Related Topics

Firing Islamabad Police Visit Rashid Sunday Family All Government Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi rolls out COVID-19 Saliva Test in more s ..

22 minutes ago

MBRIF member JustChain launches world’s first bl ..

1 hour ago

Al Yalayis Government Transactions Centre provides ..

1 hour ago

SCCI discusses strengthening economic relations wi ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Culture concludes e-learning initiative with ..

3 hours ago

MBR Creative Sports Award develops plans to contri ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.